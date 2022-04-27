Mumtaz Gives Health Update After Getting Discharged From Hospital; 'Experiencing Weakness'

Veteran actor Mumtaz has finally returned home after being discharged from the hospital post battling a severe stomach infection. The Dushman actor was hospitalised for over a week and has now recovered well. Sharing her experience, she even stated the urge for better medical facilities for the underprivileged.

Mumtaz gives health update after being discharged from the hospital

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Mumtaz gave a little update about her health post being discharged from the hospital. The veteran actor stated that she has recovered well and is still experiencing some weakness. The 74-year-old actor said, "I am strong and able to fight back when ill. But what about other more vulnerable people out there who are forever exposed to dangerous infections? I think we need much better health care for the underprivileged."

The legendary diva further stated, "It was a very bad infection and I had to be hospitalized. I was there for a whole week and now I am back home, weak but fully recovered."

Mumtaz's popular films

Mumtaz was popularly known for her movies with legendary actors Shammi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna. During her acting career, Mumtaz carved a niche and became one of the versatile actors, which initially had stalled her career in the first place. She has worked in films like Bandhan (1969), Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), Sachaa Jhutha (1970), Khilona (1970), Tere Mere Sapne (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Apna Desh (1972), Loafer (1973), Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973), Chor Machaye Shor (1974), Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Roti (1974), Prem Kahani (1975), Nagin (1976) and more.

Mumtaz's personal life

The Roti actor married businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974. They have two daughters, one of whom, Natasha married actor Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan in 2006. Shammi Kapoor loved her and wanted to marry her too but Mumtaz was not ready to leave her film career at an early age as Kapoor didn't want his wife to work in the film industry after getting married.

During her career, Mumtaz was awarded one Filmfare Award for Best Actress, out of three nominations, and one BFJA Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Image: Instagram/@TANYA MADHVANI