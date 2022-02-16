Mumtaz Reacts To Fan's Question On Bollywood Comeback; 'Will Ask My Husband First...'

Mumtaz is known as one of the veteran actors of the '70s era and ever since her retirement from acting, the actor has been away from the limelight. Mumtaz was one of the highest-paid female actors in the Indian entertainment industry from the late 1960s to the mid-1970s. The veteran actor recently went live on Instagram via her daughter Tanya Madhvani's handle and interacted with fans. During the live session, Mumtaz answered fans' questions wherein she was asked about a possible Bollywood comeback.

Mumtaz talks about her Bollywood comeback

Following her appearance in the 1977 drama movie Aaina, Mumtaz took a sabbatical from acting for 13 years, making her come back with the 1990 movie Aandhiyan, following which she retired from acting. The actor went live via her daughter Tanya Madhvani's Instagram handle. Several fans shared their excitement as they got a chance to catch the actor live.

Fans also asked Mumtaz whether she will be making a comeback in Bollywood, to which she said, " I am not sure if I will get the kind of role that really touches my heart and it will be nice and people will appreciate it, then maybe I will think about it." She jokingly added, "First I will have to take my husband's permission. He will say ‘okay you can do one’. Then maybe I will. Otherwise no."

The veteran actor also shared that she would be returning back to India soon as she loved India. Ending the live session, Mumtaz thanked her fans and asked them to always remember her. Mumtaz made her acting debut at age 11 in 1958 with Sone Ki Chidiya. Following a few small roles, Mumtaz progressed to leading roles with a series of action films opposite wrestler Dara Singh in films like, Faulad and Daku Mangal Singh. However, her appearance in these films typecasted her as "Stunt Film Heroine" and her career stalled.

Post the initial stall in her career, Mumtaz carved a niche and became known for her versatility and escaping typecasting. She established herself as the highest-paid actress in the Indian entertainment industry from the late 1960s to the mid-1970s. Mumtaz married businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974, after which she quit the entertainment industry.

Image: Instagram/@tanyamadhvani/@mumtaz_diva_of_bollywood