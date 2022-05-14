Mumtaz Recalls Husband Confiding In Her About His Affair; Says She Too Got 'carried Away'

Veteran actor Mumtaz is famous for some of the industry's iconic films including Apradh, Aap Ki Kasam, Jheel Ke Us Paar, among others and has a huge fan following. She has shared screen space with some of the legendary actors in the industry including Shammi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actor got candid about her marriage and her husband Mayur Madhvani's affair. She revealed it made her feel lonely and recounted the phase of her life. She added that she also had a brief relationship at that time.

Mumtaz opens up on husband's extramarital affair; her brief relationship

Mumtaz opened up about her marriage as she spoke to the publication and addressed the rumours about her husband's affair. Speaking about the topic of affairs, she mentioned that it is 'quite common' for men, but her husband did not have any, except for one. She went on to explain that he confided in her about the woman, for which she respected him. He revealed to her at the time that he has developed a liking for a girl in the United States, but expressed his love to Mumtaz and promised to never leave her. She mentioned she was initially stubborn about it, but today, it is a 'forgotten story'. She hailed her husband as she shared that she lives 'like a queen' and he has never left her wanting more in life.

The actor also told Pinkvilla that she 'began feeling lonely' after the incident and got 'carried away' herself. However, she clarified that the relationship she got into was 'nothing serious' and called it a 'temporary phase, which ended soon'. She considered herself 'lucky' that she is so loved by her husband.

Mumtaz was recently in the news after she was hospitalized for a severe stomach infection. She gave her fans an update about her health in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, about experiencing some weakness after her recovery. However, she mentioned she was strong and was able to 'fight back when ill'. During her conversation, she also advocated for 'better health care for the underprivileged' as they were vulnerable people, who are exposed to dangerous infections.