Mumtaz Roped In For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi', Joins Sonakshi, Manisha & Others

After spreading magic on the big screens with some of his magnum opus movies, ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to venture into the digital space with his next project, Heeramandi. The series has managed to create a significant buzz ever since it was announced last year by the giant streaming platform, Netflix.

Reportedly, the series will be set in the pre-independence era and will chronicle the journey of three generations of courtesans in Lahore’s red light area, Heeramandi. After much anticipation around the cast of the series, the latest reports suggest that Mumtaz is taken on board to play an important role in the project.

Mumtaz to be a part of Heeramandi

As per the reports of Bollywoodlife, a close source to the development revealed to the portal that Mumtaz is expected to join the star-studded cast of Heeramandi which already has Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari taking on some important parts. Moreover, the source shared that the veteran actor will only appear in the first episode of the Netflix series.

The source further added that Mumtaz will get good screen time in Heeramandi's pilot episode. The portal also stated that although Mumtaz's role in Heeramandi is very limited, her character will still have a significant impact on the plotline. The series will consist of a total of seven episodes of one hour each in the first season. To take a note, the source also informed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will not be helming all the episodes. He will only be directing the first and last episodes.

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi will narrate the story of three generations of courtesans from the pre-independence period and is exclusively developed for the online streaming giant, Netflix. It will have two seasons, with Bhansali helming a few episodes in the first season, whereas, the rest of the episodes will be directed by Vibhu Puri, who served as an assistant to the filmmaker. Earlier, while speaking to Variety about his upcoming project, Bhansali stated-