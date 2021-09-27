Mumtaz Shares ‘sweet’ Picture With Old Co-star Dharmendra As The Two Reunite

Bollywood's much-loved actor, Mumtaz headed to her Instagram account to share a rare picture of herself with her old co-star Dharmendra. The two had a 'sweet' reunion recently and Mumtaz shared a picture on Instagram of the same. The two have also worked ins several films together as co-stars and stole the audience's hearts.

Dharmendra and Mumtaz's sweet reunion

Mumtaz took to her Instagram account on Monday and shared a picture from her reunion with Dharmendra. The two can be seen in a warm embrace in the picture, as they smile from ear to ear. The picture sees Dharmendra in a smart olive green shirt and a black cap as he puts his arm around Mumtaz, who had donned a pink and gold outfit for the duo's special meet. Mumtaz can be seen donning elegant jewellery and pink flowers in her hair as she hugs her old co-star. She captioned the special picture, "So sweet❤️"

See the picture here

Dharmendra and Mumtaz's films together

The much-loved duo starred opposite each other in Loafer in 1973. The box office hit also saw Om Prakash, Premnath & K. N. Singh take on pivotal roles alongside the duo. Dharmendra takes on the role of a gang member in the film, who falls head over heels in love with Mumtaz's character, whom he is unaware, is a spy for the leader of a rival gang.

The two were also seen side by side in Jheel Ke Us Paar, which was directed and produced by Bhappi Sonie. The film was based on Gulshan Nanda's novel and saw Prem Chopra, Pran, Ranjeet, Yogeeta Bali and Shatrughan Sinha in pivotal roles alongside Dharmendra and Mumtaz. The two were also seen in Yash Chopra's 1969 film, Aadmi Aur Insaan. Apart from the two stars, the film also saw Saira Banu, Feroz Khan, Johnny Walker, Madan Puri and other fan-favourites on the big screen.

Earlier, a video of Hema Malini recreating Dharmendra's iconic Yamla Pagla Deewana step made the rounds. Sony Entertainment Television took to its official social media handle and shared a clip of the actor from Super Dancer 4. Donned in an elegant traditional outfit, the actor got on the stage and grooved to the 1975 hit song Yamla Pagla Deewana starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini herself. In the video, the actor was seen having the time of her life as she recreated the iconic hook step of Dharmendra.

Image: Twitter/@realmumtaz, Instagram/@aapkadharam