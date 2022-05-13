'Munna Bhai' Star Surendra Rajan To Retire From Films After Upcoming Project 'Who Am I'

Remember actor Surendra Rajan, who essayed the role of Maqsood Bhai, the sweeper in Munna Bhai MBBS? The 84-year-old veteran star, who featured in a plethora of notable projects during the course of his career, is set to take retirement with his last film Who Am I. The actor's last film is touted to be a philosophical drama that revolves around the theme of existential crisis.

Surendra Rajan's upcoming film will have its world premiere at the 24th UK Asian film festival in London. It is pertinent to note that Rajan has been credited with various films and roles including in films like Munnabhai M.B.B.S, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, R.. Rajkumar, Phas Gaye Re Obama, Dhamaal, and many more.

Veteran star Surendra Rajan to take retirement after his Who Am I

Even though the actor has taken a brief hiatus from films for quite some time after settling in Uttarakhand, he decided to try his mettle once more for a movie, which will be his last. For the shooting of the film, the actor had travelled all the way to Madhya Pradesh at a time when COVID-19 cases were at their peak.

Who Am I is helmed by Shireesh Khemariya and bankrolled by Shirish Prakash. The story is set in a small town on the banks of river Narmada which also features Panchayat actor Shashie Vermaa, Pagglait fame Chetan Sharma, and debutante actress Rishika Chandani.

Rajan had dedicated his years to acting, and even when he had made up his mind to retire, he said yes to 'Who Am I'. However, very few people know that the actor even suffered a financial crisis back in 2020 when the pandemic havoc had struck hard the entire nation.

Surendra Rajan who was last seen in Bachchan Paanday that starrer Akshay Kumar in the lead, came to Mumbai in March 2020 to shoot for a web series, however, he got stuck there because of the lockdown. Sadly, Surendra Rajan who has played the role of Mahatama Gandhi in many movies didn't even have money to pay the rent of the house where he is staying in Mumbai and was longing to go home to his hometown. Back then, actor Sonu Sood who had arranged transportation for the migrant workers and people stuck in other states because of the pandemic came to the rescue of the veteran star by sending him to his hometown Satna.

IMAGE: Instagram/NSMboxoffice