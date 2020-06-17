'Munna Michael' Actor Nidhhi Agerwal Shares Lockdown Shenanigans; Says 'I Am Positive'

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal, who made a debut opposite actor Tiger Shroff in the much-loved movie, Munna Michael, spoke to a leading news daily about the post-pandemic world and admitted that it scares her. Speaking about her lockdown days, Nidhhi Agerwal revealed that she is an optimist, however, there are a few days where nothing seems right. Nidhhi also spoke about her father and confessed that she is worried about his health.

Adding to the same, Nidhhi Agerwal mentioned that she always speaks to her loved-ones during such phases. Speaking about her quarantine activities, Nidhhi remarked that she has been keeping herself engaged with meditation and an acting course. Adding to the same, Nidhhi revealed that she has also been catching up with friends.

Nidhhi Agerwal made her debut with Munna Michael. Munna Michael revolves around the story of a young man, who tries to follow the footsteps of his idol, The King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Directed by Sabir Khan, Munna Michael also stars actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jay Badlani, and Rosie Bagli in prominent roles. Released in 2017, Munna Michael has reportedly earned ₹47.2 crores at the box office.

All about Unlock 1.0

As directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), India, on June 8, entered the first phase of unlocking the lockdown, which includes the reopening of shopping malls, restaurants, and temples across the country starting in areas outside the Containment Zones. Recently, the Health Ministry issued the SOPs on preventive measures to be taken in these places to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Coronavirus in India:

With more than 3,55,000 positive Coronavirus cases, India remains a COVID-19 hotbed in Asia, followed by China. Mumbai city of Maharashtra remains the worst-affected region in the country with more than 60,000 cases, followed by Delhi and Gujarat, which have reported nearly 46,000 and 24,600 cases respectively. As per fresh reports presented by news publications, more than 11,925 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country. It was recently reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his video conference with chief ministers of 15 states/Union Territories, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh to discuss coronavirus crisis.

