'Munni Badnaam Hui' Added To Curriculum Guidance For England Schools, Malaika Arora Reacts

Indian classical music, Bollywood hits, and Bhangra beats are among the diverse musical traditions included in England's new music curriculum guidance for schools launched on Friday. Kishori Amonkar's Saheli Re, Anoushka Shankar's Indian Summer, A R Rahman's Jai Ho, and Bollywood box-office hit Munni Badnam Hui' are among the Indian musical references included in the DfE guidance for schools.

The Department for Education (DfE) said the plan for all schools in England is aimed at giving more young people the opportunity to listen to and learn about music through the ages and across cultures. Reacting to the news, Malaika Arora, who featured in the song Munni Badnam Hui, on her Instagram handle wrote, "Wooohooo". READ | Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora attend Amrita's bash with Karisma & Manish; see inside pics

In reference to composer Lalit Pandit's Munni Badnam Hui' from the 2010 box-office hit Dabangg', the guidance adds: "Item numbers feature in Bollywood movies without pertaining to the plot, and while the protagonist, policeman Chulbul, enters this song the main performer/producer, Malaika Arora, only appears in this number." "The song includes many typical features of Bollywood films in its music, dance, and colourful visuals", the guidance says.

"It is important to recognise that modern British identity is rich and diverse, resulting in communities which celebrate and explore their own specific, localised cultural capital'," notes the guidance. Kishori Amonkar was one of the leading vocalists of Indian classical music in the 20th century. Amonkar's approach to music emphasised the spiritual as articulated in her statement that. To me it [music] is a dialogue with the divine, this intense focused communication with the ultimate other'. Further listening might include performances where the melody is instrumental, such as the music of Ravi and Anoushka Shankar," it notes.

About the Curriculum

The DfE said its Model Music Curriculum has been developed by a panel of 15 music education specialists teachers, education leaders and musicians from across the UK. As well as ensuring all pupils can benefit from knowledge-rich and diverse lessons, it is expected to make it easier for teachers to plan lessons and help to reduce workload by providing a structured outline of what can be taught in each year group. Case studies are provided as part of the plan to clearly demonstrate how teachers can combine knowledge, skills and understanding in a practical way.

Music unites people and communities and gives great joy and comfort. In schools, it brings together young people through the shared endeavour of whole school singing, ensemble playing, experimenting with the creative process and through the love of listening to friends performing,? said Veronica Wadley (Baroness Fleet), Chair of the expert panel behind the music curriculum

(With PTI inputs)

