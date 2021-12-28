Mushtaq Merchant No More: 'Jawani Diwani' Actor Passes Away At 67

Veteran Bollywood actor, Mushtaq Merchant took his last breath today and passed away at the age of 67 years. As per reports, he was diagnosed with diabetes for a long time and was often taken to the hospital, but his health condition deteriorated and he died in Mumbai's Holy Family Hospital today. His fans and several other actors from the film fraternity have taken to their social media handles to extend condolences to his family and friends. He has worked in several Bollywood films in his career spanning around three decades. As he is no longer with us, let us revisit some of his best works.

Mushtaq Merchant's journey as an actor

Mushtaq Merchant initially began his career with Jawani Diwani, then he acted in many acclaimed films like Haath Ki Safai, Seeta Aur Geeta and Saagar. The actor acted in the iconic film Sholay, but his role was chopped off during the editing of the film as the film was way too lengthy. The actor portrayed two roles in the film-one of a train driver and in another role he played the character of a person whose bicycle Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra) steal during the evergreen song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' from the film. He also did some stage plays, before he began his career as an actor.

Why did Mushtaq Merchant leave the industry?

He left the industry around 16-17 years back as he was frustrated with the universe of acting, and his inclination towards religion and religious things increased, he often used to visit Sufi Dargah of Ajmer. During this time, he totally connected himself with the Mahajbi practices and often, used to travel from Ajmer to Mumbai. He fully involved himself in religious practices. His inclination towards religion made him a Sufi and he started following strict practices.

Mushtaq Merchant's last rites

The actor has left behind his wife and two children. Mushtaq's death is a huge loss for Bollywood as the actor has entertained its audience for a long time. Mushtaq's last customs will be performed soon, where his family and close friends will pay their last respect to the departed soul. He is no longer with us and the news of his demise has left his fans heartbroken, but he will always be remembered for some of his best works.

