Music Composer Duo Nadeem-Shravan's Evergreen Songs That Will Stay With The Audience

Music composer Shravan Kumar Rathod passed away on April 22, 2021, due to COVID 19 related complications. He was a part of the musical duo Nadeem-Shravan, who has presented the Bollywood music industry with numerous hit numbers in the late '90s. As a tribute to the late composer, fans have been remembering Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Kumar's duo and their creations which left a deep impact on the audience. Have a look at a few of their best works.

Best works of music composer Nadeem-Shravan

1. Aisi Deewangi

Aisi Deewangi is an evergreen Nadeem-Sheavan hit from the film Deewana in 1992. The song has been sung by Alka Yagnik and Vinod Rathod while the lyrics have been penned by Sameer. This film had been directed by Raj Kanwar and starred various celebrated actors like Rishi Kapoor, Divya Bharti and Amrish Puri, amongst others.

2. Teri Adao Pe Marta Hoon

Teri Adao Pe Marta Hoon is a melodious number from the 1995 film Barsaat. This song had been sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik while the lyrics had been given by Sameer. The film featured actors Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna in the key roles.

3. Kisi Se Tum Pyar Karo

Kisi Se Tum Pyar Karo is a famous number from the film Andaaz which released in 2003. The song had been written by Sameer while the vocals were given by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. The catchy tuning and the relatable lyrics make this song an evergreen hit, remembered even today.

4. Humko Sirf Tumse Pyar Hai

Humko Sirf Tumse Pyar Hai is a hit number from the 1995 film Barsaat. The song features Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna while it was sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. The lyrics of this piece had been given by Sameer.

5. Kitna Haseen Chehra

Kitna Haseen Chehra is a famous number from the 1994 film Dilwale. The song has been sung by Kumar Sanu while the lyrics have been penned by Sameer. The movie featured Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty, amongst others.

6. Tumko Dekha Aur Ho Gaya

Tumko Dekha Aur Ho Gaya is an evergreen hit from the 1993 film, Waqt Humara Hai. Song composer Nadeem-Shravan has worked on this song which stars Suniel Shetty and Mamta Kulkarni in the lead roles. The song has been sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik while the lyrics have been given by Sameer.

7. Saaton Janam Mein Tere

Saaton Janam Mein Tere is another hit number from Dilwale. In this 1994 composition, Sameer penned the lyrics while Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik sung the song. Have a look.

8. Mera Dil Tera Deewana

Mera Dil Tera Deewana is a song from the film Aa Ab Laut Chalen, which left a huge impact on the audience at the time of its release. The song featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna and was sung by Alka Yagnik. The lyrics of this piece was also written by Sameer.

9. Hum Khush Hue

Hum Khush Hue is a happy number from the film Ek Rishtaa, starring Karisma Kapoor in the lead role. The song had been jointly sung by Mohd Aziz, Sarika Kapoor, Kumar Sanu, and Alka Yagnik. Have a look at the song here.

10. Abhi Saans Lene Ki Fursat Nahin Hai

Abhi Saans Lene Ki Fursat Nahi Hai is a quirky romantic number from the film Jeet. The 1996 song has been sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik and the lyrics have been penned by Sameer. Have a look at the song here.

