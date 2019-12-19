Musical And Dance Themed Movies Made In Bollywood That You Must Watch

Dance has always been an important part of a film but there are not many films made under this genre. There are very few dance-based movies made in Bollywood so far. Let’s take a look at these movies.

Movies made in Bollywood based on dance and musical themes

Read Street Dancer 3D: Remo D’Souza Speaks About His Experience With The Film & Muqabala Song

Dil To Pagal Hai

This musical film was directed by late filmmaker Yash Chopra, starring Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor. This film gained immense popularity and the actors Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor were praised for their dancing abilities. The dance form in this film was a fusion of classical and western dance form, making it one of the best dance-themed movies so far.

Aaja Nachle

Aaja Nachle failed to work at the box office but Madhuri Dixit's fans were more than happy to see their favourite star make a comeback to the silver screen after six long years. Madhuri Dixit had left the industry after her marriage and returned after almost six years. Madhuri Dixit mesmerised her fans with her flawless dancing skills.

Read Dance Plus 5: Sunny Deol And Suniel Shetty Reminisce Their ‘Border’ Days On The Show

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was Anushka Sharma’s debut movie in Bollywood which became a hit at the box office. The plot revolved around dancing and Shah Rukh Khan’s versatile role threw some light on the movie. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj films, this movie also brought out the dancing abilities of Anushka Sharma, making way for more opportunities.

Read Dance Plus 5 Contestant From Indian Army Impresses Judges With This Talent

ABCD: Anybody Can Dance

Directed by a popular choreographer and dance reality show judge Remo D’sSouza, ABCD: Anybody Can Dance was a super hit film. This film was said to be a remake of the Hollywood films Step Up and many claimed that the dance forms were also an adaptation of the Hollywood film. Winners of dance reality shows were cast in the film, along with Prabhu Devaand Kay Kay Menon.

Read Street Dancer 3D Trailer: Varun, Shraddha's Film Takes On 'India Vs Pakistan' Battle

ABCD 2

After the first film of the ABCD franchise became a super hit at the box office, the sequence ABCD 2 starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor was made. The sequel too became a hit at the box office. The third instalment of this franchise Street Dancer will be releasing soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.