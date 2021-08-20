'Must Revive Business': Sanjay Leela Bhansali On Cinema Halls Being Shut In Maharashtra

With lockdown restrictions being eased in Maharashtra, several stars from the film fraternity are expressing their concerns over cinema halls shut down. Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali shared his thoughts on the same and explained how movie theatres should be given another chance. While talking to the media, Sanjay Leela Bhansali compared cinema halls shutdown with the operation of aircraft.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali shares views on cinema halls shutdown

Sharing his sincere concerns over the same, the Padmaavat director said that since the lockdown has ended, shops, restaurants, gyms, stadiums have re-opened, why not movie theatres? He further questioned that ‘Is it because of the risk factor.’ Bhansali revealed that if people can sit next to each other in an aircraft then why not in a theatre?

Talking about the possibilities and security measures adopted while travelling, the director said that while traveling by airplane, one needs to present a medical certificate at the airport. The same could be the case at movie theatres, at least until the pandemic subsides. Bhansali says that he feels it is ‘imperative’ for the halls to re-open. Commenting upon the plight of the people who are associated with the theatre business, the director said that thousands of wage earners who depend on movie theatres for their income are rendered jobless. Because of the deadly pandemic, the movie business is dying.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the director recently announced the upcoming project Heeramandi on Netflix. The series will reportedly be set in pre-independent, undivided India, in the Heeramandi area of Lahore, which is now in Pakistan. While speaking to Variety about his upcoming project, Bhansali said that ‘It is a huge saga about the courtesans of Lahore, it is something I was living with for 14 years. It's very vast and ambitious.’ Sanjay Leela Bhansali who recently celebrated 25 years of his presence on the big screen, will entertain his fans with the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt. The film is slated to release soon, although a specific date is yet to be announced. Shooting for the film wrapped up in June 2021.

IMAGE: ANI/PTI