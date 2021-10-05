'My Girl': Dia Mirza Heaps Praise On Lara Dutta While Sharing Her Picture As Miss Universe

Actor Dia Mirza has heaped praises on former Miss Universe Lara Dutta Bhupathi for her excellent performance in the Miss Universe pageant back in 2000. The actor took to Instagram to share a story that features a picture of Lara's winning moment from the beauty pageant and wrote 'My girl.'

Back in 2000, Lara was crowned Miss Universe and had scored the highest marks in the history of the Miss Universe pageant. During the contest, she had spoken about the legacy a person leaves behind which is recently quoted by a digital platform, The Better India, in a new post along with her picture.

Dia Mirza cheers for Lara Dutta

Her statement read, "Nobody is going to remember how you looked, what gown you wore, what makeup you had on, what jewellery you had on, or whether your nails were painted or not, but they will remember, how you treated them. It's how you treat people, that's the legacy you leave behind."

On Monday, Dia took to her Instagram stories and cheered for Lara with a caption, 'My girl' with heart emojis. In the same year, Dia was also crowned Asia Pacific International.

Take a look:

Lara Dutta's winning answers at Miss Universe 2000

Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe crown for her answer to a question as to how she would convince the people protesting against the pageant. To which she had replied, "I think pageants like the Miss Universe pageant gives us young women a platform to foray in the fields that we want to and forge ahead, be it entrepreneurship, be it the armed force, be it politics. It gives us a platform to voice our choices and opinions and makes us strong, independent that we are today."

Apart from Lara and Dia, actor Priyanka Chopra had won the Miss World pageant in the same year.

More on Dia Mirza, Lara Dutta

Meanwhile, Mirza who is also an environmentalist has been honoured with the 'Champion of Change' award by the Maharashtra Governor on September 30. On the personal front, she welcomed her first child, Avyaan, with her husband Vaibhav Rekhi whom she got married in February this year. In terms of work, she was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad which stars Taapsee Pannu.

On the other hand, Lara was recently seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom in which she essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

(Image: @diamirzaofficial/Instagram)