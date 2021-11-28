'My Happy Place' | Alia Bhatt Has The Sweetest Wish For Sister Shaheen On Bday, Shares Pic

Alia Bhatt is very close to her elder sister, Shaheen. The actor often spends time with her and has been her sister's support system in all her ups and downs. As Shaheen Bhatt rang into her 33rd birthday today, November 28, Alia Bhatt shared a sweet post for her. She penned a heartfelt note for Shaheen and shared the message along with an adorable picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a monochrome photo with Shaheen Bhatt on her special day. In the picture, Alia Bhatt, dressed in traditional attire, can be seen kissing Shaheen on the cheeks. Sharing the photo, Alia called Shaheen "her happy place, safe place, best friend and child".

She wrote, "Happy birthday my sweetie. My happy place. My safe place. My mother. My best friend. My child. I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don’t know a world or a life without your love! (sic)"

"I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weather's not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella! I love you my melon (sic)," the Student Of The Year star added.

Shaheen Bhatt often shares appreciation posts for her baby sister, Alia. The sister-duo is often snapped on various occasions and were last seen attending Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding together. The picture above is also from their Sangeet ceremony.

Soni Razdan pens poem for daughter, Shaheen on Birthday

Bollywood actor Soni Razdan also penned a heartfelt poem to wish Shaheen on her birthday. The Call My Agent: Bollywood star shared a photo of Shaheen via Instagram and wrote how she feels blessed to have her in her life.

Her poem read, "Happy Birthday my sweetness and light/Your love and perfection makes everything light/The day you were born the sun shone so bright/And in more ways than one day never became night/(Ha ha you know what I mean right/About babies who don’t sleep in the night)/What I’m saying is that you’re one in a million/You’re absolutely fabulous and beautiful and a zillion. (sic)"

Ishaan Khatter reacted to the post with a funny comment. The Dhadak star wrote, "This is adorable ☺️ but you could actually turn this into a mom rap, no cap. (sic)"

(Image: @shaheenb/Instagram)