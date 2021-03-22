'My Name Is Khan' Shooting Locations: Know Where The Drama Flick Was Filmed

My Name is Khan is a 2010's drama flick based on a social and religious topic. The film follows the story of a Muslim man Rizwan Khan who gets married to a Hindu woman Mandira and stays with the latter's kid, Sameer. The plot takes a turn when Sameer gets killed due to criticism faced by Muslims in the United States and Rizwan sets out on a journey to tell the American president that his name is Khan but he is not a terrorist. Most of the film is shot in the United States of America; here are the details about My Name is Khan filming locations.

Where was My Name is Khan filmed?

India

My Name is Khan shooting locations include two major countries, India and The United States Of America. The film begins with Rizwan's backstory where he is seen living with his mother in India. After his mother's demise, Khan shifts to America with his brother and sister-in-law. Rizwan's childhood scenes are shot in Film City, located in Goregaon, Mumbai.

United States

As the maximum part of the film is shot in America, My Name is Khan explores various exotic spots of the country. The scene where Rizwan proposes Mandira for marriage was shot on Nob Hill, located in San Francisco, California. As mentioned in Filmapia, some of the popular tourist spots where Rizwan and Mandira visit are Coit Tower, Mission District, Gandhi Statue, and Golden Gate Park.

Rizwan and Mandira's wedding song, Sajda was filmed at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California. According to Filmapia, the song Noor-E-Khuda views a scene from the Arizona Desert, which is actually filmed at the Joshua Tree National Park. Mandira's part of the song was shot at Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco. Several parts of Noor-E-Khuda were also filmed at the Mojave Desert, in Nevada.

As mentioned in IMDb and Filmapia, the film's final scene where Rizwan finally meets the president at the White House is in fact shot in California itself. The White House shown in the film is in real the California State Capitol, located in Sacramento, California. In this scene, President Obama meets Rizwan and the former himself seeks to meet the latter.