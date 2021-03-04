'My Own Personal Recipe': Kangana Ranaut Reveals Secret Behind Her Fitness

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and shared the secret behind her fitness that keeps her going on the shooting sets for her upcoming film Tejas. The Manikarnika actress shared a picture of her morning breakfast bowl that she made all by herself. Through the post, Kangana said that she loves self-made food and also revealed the recipe of her favourite breakfast for summer.

Her nutritious breakfast bowl showed the amount of hard work and dedication that has been put in by the Dhaakad star after she gained weight for her upcoming film Thalaivi and now she is getting back into shape for her next film. While captioning the post, she wrote, “There is nothing I appreciate more than self-made food, here’s my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits. Tejas.”

There is nothing I appreciate more than self made food, here’s my very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits ❤️#Tejas pic.twitter.com/UVqVkfx6Lh — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Hahahaha can’t believe some people are mistaking this picture from my van this morning for some international professional chef’s famous blog, I knew I am good but sooo good like a professional.... seriously had no clue. Thrilled to know I am awesome at everything that I do ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hmBok2Rr0S — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021

Meanwhile, recently, she kicked off shooting for Tejas with director Sarvesh Mewara in Mumbai. Earlier she gave a shout out to her director Sarvesh Mewara with a beautiful post while describing his struggles in the industry to get his first break. Apart from penning her thoughts, Kangana also shared a picture with the filmmaker's family and informed how the director's mother broke down on the shooting sets after seeing her son beginning his first project. “Writer-Director of #Tejas struggled for more than a decade to get his first break, yesterday on the first day of the shoot his mother broke down, reminded me of my family who hung in there hoping to find a silver lining, not easy for outsiders, Kudos to our chief,”(sic) she tweeted.

Apart from Kangana, the director also gave a glimpse of his day 1 shooting sets with the actress where the two can be seen engrossed in a serious conversation. Tejas will showcase Kangana as a fighter pilot. She will be essaying the role of a Sikh officer, Tejas Gill. A few days back, Kangana shared a glimpse of her name tag on social media and left fans excited.

Writer Director of #Tejas struggled for more than a decade to get his first break, yesterday on the first day of the shoot his mother broke down, reminded me of my family who hung in there hoping to find a silver lining, not easy for outsiders, Kudos to our chief @sarveshmewara1 pic.twitter.com/sicvNAaOJ9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 3, 2021

