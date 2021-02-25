'My Puppy And Puppy Love': Raveena Tandon Shares Unseen Pics Of Her Son & Their Pooch

Raveena Tandon, who is all set to star alongside Yash in his highly-anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2, recently shared some cutesy photos of her "puppy" and "puppy love" on Instagram. On Thursday, the National Film Award-winning actor dug up her photo album to share some unseen photos of her son Ranbirvardhan and their paww-dorable four-legged companion. In the lovely photos shared by her, Raveena Tandon's son could be seen spending some quality time with their pooch by the snow.

Raveena Tandon's "puppy" & "puppy love" is all things 'paww-some'

After giving fans a sneak-peek into her father and veteran filmmaker Rati Tandon's birthday celebration with her family, Raveena Tandon has now shared some unseen photos of her son with their pooch on Instagram. Earlier today, i.e. February 25, 2021, the Andaz Apna Apna star shared glimpses of Ranbirvardhan's playtime with their pup to express her "puppy love". However, this is not the first time Raveena has posted pictures of her pets.

The 46-year-old is an avid animal lover and her Instagram handle is proof. Last year, on Friendship Day, she had a streak of photographs with her pet animals to introduce fans to her "best friends". Similarly, to express her love for puppies, Raveena posted a couple of candid photos of her 13-year-old having the time of his life with what appears to be a German Shephard puppy. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, she wrote, "My puppy and puppy love @official_ranbirvardhan_thadani #mysonshine".

Check out Raveena Tandon's Instagram post below:

For the longest time, Raveena Tandon has been raising her voice about animal rights and propagating the importance of adopting pets rather than buying them through her social media handles. Last year, on the occasion of Friendship Day, the Maatr actor introduced netizens to all her pets and described how she crossed paths with them. The caption of her IG post read:

On this friendship day! Meet my best friends besides the human kinds! #friendshipday #friendsforever .Meet Chotu, came to live with us after a car ran over his head,lost both his eyes,after his hospital treatment,I brought him home.Puma,a tiny kitty roaming fearlessly on the streets of mumbai,just missing being run over.Now does dadagiri on the others at home.meet Cuddles the half Pomeranian and half indie found on a hot terrace left to die with other siblings by a breeder because he was not a pure breed! AdoptDontShop @petaindia"

Take a look:

