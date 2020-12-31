'My Road To Success': Sonu Sood Elated After Road In Moga Named After His Mother

Actor Sonu Sood whose humanitarian work amid the COVID-19 for helping the underprivileged and migrant worker has been winning him hearts. In response to Sonu Sood’s selfless act, his hometown Moga has named a road after the actor’s late mother, Saroj Sood. It is the same road on which Sonu’s mother traveled all her life from home to school. It has been named ‘Prof Saroj Sood Road’. The actor who got touched by the beautiful gesture thanked a host of people who were behind the idea of naming the road after his mother’s name.

Road named after Sonu Sood's mother

Sonu took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the stone laying ceremony where the road after his mother’s name was inaugurated. Expressing his happiness, Sonu was overjoyed to see the beautiful gesture by the people of his hometown. While captioning the post, he wrote, “ A visual that I dreamt of all my life. Today a road in my home town Moga has been named after my mom: “Prof. Saroj Sood Road”. The same road by which she traveled all her life. From home to college and then back home. This will always be the most important chapter of my life. I am sure my mom and Dad must be smiling somewhere from the heavens. I wish they were around to see this. I thank Mr.Harjot Kamal, Mr.Sandeep Hans, and Mrs.Anita Darshi mam for making this possible. Now I can proudly say my most favorite place in the world is “Prof. Saroj Sood Road. . My Road to Success.”

Sonu lost his mother 13 years ago. On October 13, to mark her death anniversary, Sonu shared a throwback photo of his mom and captioned it as, "13years ago on the same day, 13th October.. when life slipped from my hands. Maa" Meanwhile, the actor has been garnering much love for his recently released book ‘I am No Messiah’ that combines the extraordinary experiences of his journey from Moga to Mumbai with the writing skills of veteran journalist and author Meena K Iyer. It is the story of Sonu Sood and of the people whose lives he continues to transform. Amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown, when a wave of migrants set out on foot to make their arduous journey back home, the value of service to mankind, instilled in him by his parents, spurred Sonu Sood into action.

