My Roommate Is A Gumiho' Star Jang Ki Yong Reveals Why He Chose To Play Gumiho In The Show

South Korean actor Jang Ki Yong is currently basking in heaps of praise for his performance as a 999-year-old nine-tailed fox in the K-Pop drama series, My Roommate Is a Gumiho. The fantasy rom-com show premiered on TVN and streaming service iQiyi worldwide on May 26, 2021, and new episodes of the TV series release every Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:40 PM KST. In one of Jang Ki Yong's latest interviews, the 28-year-old opened up about playing the role of 999-year-old Gumiho in the newly-released K-Pop drama, spoke about discovering a new side of himself while playing a character and more.

Jang Ki Yong on his character as a Gumiho, reveals finding himself through his roles

Jang Ki Yong plays the lead role in the My Roommate Is a Gumiho cast as Shin Woo-yeo, a Gumiho who dreams of becoming a human. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the My Mister actor spoke about the reason why he chose to take up the role of a 999-year-old Gumiho in the TVN series and said that he took it as an opportunity to showcase various aspects of himself, "stylistically" as well as "visually". He also revealed wearing hanbok for the first time for My Roommate Is a Gumiho and explained that is both interesting and challenging.

Jang Ki Yong also spilt the beans on discovering something new about himself every time he works on a project. The Asia Artist Award-winning actor said there have been times when he manages to surprise himself with his acting abilities and facial expressions. The film and television star feels that he's able to capture the essence of a character only when he fully immerses himself in the screenplay and his character.

Furthermore, when asked about his plans of visiting India since he has a huge fanbase across the country, Jang admitted he always wanted to visit India but unfortunately never got the chance to do so. He also expressed his desire to meet his fans in India soon. The Born Again actor also told the portal that Indian curry is extremely popular in Korea and he wishes to try the authentic Indian curry along with other famous delicacies on his visit to India. Meanwhile, after the premiere of My Roommate Is a Gumiho episode 4 on June 3, ardent fans are awaiting the release of the show's fifth episode tomorrow, i.e. June 9.

