'My Strength, My World': Vicky Kaushal's Women's Day Post Has Katrina Kaif Hugging His Mom

International Women's Day marks the celebration of cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women across the world. The day is celebrated on March 8 with women highlighting issues like gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. From celebs to other eminent personalities, all have been sharing their thoughts to bring attention to issues like gender equality, women empowerment, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

Vicky Kaushal's Women's Day post is about Katrina Kaif & his mom

Meanwhile, Uri fame Vicky Kaushal took to his official Instagram handle and dedicated a post to his wife and actor Katrina Kaif and his mother Veena Kaushal on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The picture featured the Sooryavanshi actor in a red suit with floral print and heavy embroidery all over it. Katrina is seen sitting next to her mother-in-law who also looked beautiful in a navy blue suit with golden floral work all over it.

The saas-bahu duo posed for the camera in all smiles, while Katrina was holding a gift in her hands. Vicky captioned the post, "My strength. My world". With this, he also dropped a red heart emoji. Fans poured immense love on the post and the comment section is a witness to it. Shedding some light on Women's Day, a fan wrote, "From the broken button of the shirt to the broken courage of men, women have the skill to handle. Is 1 day enough for women, where will the rest of the day go? I want every day to be for a woman. She is someone's daughter, daughter-in-law and mom sister", another one stated, "Vicky's 2 pretty women".

Katrina Kaif shares picture of all women in her family

Earlier, in the day, Katrina Kaif also had a special International Women's day post on her Instagram handle in which she depicted all the women in her family standing together with their hands resting on each others' shoulders. In the caption, she exclaimed, "a lot of WOMEN in one family."

Among other celebs, was Malaika Arora who celebrated womanhood by sharing a video clip of herself performing an intense workout depicting the power of a woman. In the caption, she wrote, "We are WOMEN, we are ENOUGH. We all struggle with this question, "Am I enough?", today, let it be the day when you whisper back "Yes".

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09