Naatu Naatu Oscars Rendition By Rahul Sipligunj, Kala Bhairava In All Its Glory | WATCH

The Naatu Naatu performance at the Oscars 2023 by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava set the stage on fire. Their performance marked a high point during the ceremony, as the choreography of Naatu Naatu was recreated in all its glory. While the choreography was on point, Sipligunj and Bhairava also delivered the vocals with the same energy. The Oscars audience gave the rendition a standing ovation.

Check out the performance below.

NAATU NAATU at the 95th Academy Awards . The performance got a standing ovation. Proud moment for Indians !! pic.twitter.com/fS1cWoXyrc — BTS STREAM TEAM ⁷ 🇮🇳 (@btsstreamteamin) March 13, 2023

Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Original Song category. It is competing against Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, Diane Warren’s Applause, This Is a Life by Mitski, David Byrne and Ryan Lott and Lady Gaga and BloodPop’s Hold My Hand.