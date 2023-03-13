Last Updated:

Naatu Naatu Oscars Rendition By Rahul Sipligunj, Kala Bhairava In All Its Glory | WATCH

RRR's Naatu Naatu was performed by singer Rahul Sipligunj and Kala Bhairava at the Oscars 2023. It received a standing ovation from the audience.

Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
Naatu Naatu

Image: screenshot/Instagram


The Naatu Naatu performance at the Oscars 2023 by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava set the stage on fire. Their performance marked a high point during the ceremony, as the choreography of Naatu Naatu was recreated in all its glory. While the choreography was on point, Sipligunj and Bhairava also delivered the vocals with the same energy. The Oscars audience gave the rendition a standing ovation. 

Check out the performance below. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Original Song category. It is competing against Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, Diane Warren’s Applause, This Is a Life by Mitski, David Byrne and Ryan Lott and Lady Gaga and BloodPop’s Hold My Hand.

First Published:
COMMENT