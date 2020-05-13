Nadeem Khan was severely injured on his head a few days ago, after which he was rushed to the hospital. The cinematographer had been in critical condition ever since and therefore fans began expressing concerns towards Nadeem Khan. His wife has finally opened up about his health in an interview with a news portal.

Nadeem Khan 'silently fighting this battle', says wife as she opens up about his health

Parvati Khan, the wife of Nadeem Khan, updated that Nadeem remains unconscious in the ICU ward of the hospital currently. She further added that he is a fighter and is silently fighting his battle. She continued saying that God has his hands over his head and therefore no harm can come to him. Speaking about the treatment, Parvati Khan mentioned during the interview that a tracheotomy was performed on Nadeem Khan. A tube has been connected to the air pipe in the throat which helps Nadeem Khan to breathe better.

The wife of Nadeem Khan added that the tube that is fixed down his throat goes to his lungs. She mentioned that this has been causing trauma to his vocal cords and therefore Nadeem Khan has been feeling very uncomfortable. She also said that there lies a risk of infection as well when the pipe stays in for too long as the body views it as an unknown object. Parvati Khan further added that Nadeem’s heart rate shot up to 150 on Monday and hence an emergency treatment was administered.

Parvati mentioned that currently the heart rate of the cinematographer has been brought to normal and is under control due to a cardiologist. She also added that the doctors have taken Nadeem Khan for a CT scan and hence they await the results. In conclusion, the wife of the cinematographer added that it is the prayers and blessings of fans that have been healing him. She thanked all the well-wishers for their genuine concern for Nadeem Khan, according to a news portal.

