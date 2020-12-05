Nadira's Birth Anniversary: Unseen Quirky Picture Of The Late Actor

Today, 5th December 2020 marks the birth anniversary of late actor Florence Ezekiel Nadira. Nadira is best remembered for her role in the films Aan and Shree 420. The actor also featured in movies such as Pakeezah and Julie in pivotal roles and garnered several accolades for her performance. On the occasion of Nadira's birth anniversary, here is an unseen quirky picture of the late actor. Take a look at the picture below

Nadira's unseen picture

In the picture, Nadira was seen posing in a quirky manner. The post consisted of a collage of three pictures of the late actor. In the first picture, Nadira was seen posing with a slight smirk. She donned a velvet top and styled her look with silver bangles. Nadira's hair was perfectly styled with ringlets and she sported a side parting. In the second picture, the actor posed in a quirky manner with her hands on her head. She was seen clenching her teeth as she posed for the picture. Nadira opted for a simple white shirt, but styled it with a series of necklaces. Her hair was tied to the back with a few strands left to the side.

Also Read: Anushka Shetty's Birthday: Here's Unseen Picture Of Actor With Her Parents

Also Read: Vishwa Mohan Badola's Death: Take A Look At Some Of His Rare Unseen Pictures

The third picture seemed to be a still from a movie. In the candid picture, Nadira was seen posing with actor Dev Anand. Dev Anand sported a simple brown shirt while Nadira dotted a white top. Her hair was tied in a neat ponytail and she donned minimal makeup. Take a look at Nadira's photos below.

Source: bollywood_dream Instagram

Also Read: Shashank Vyas Birthday Special: Unseen Picture Of The Actor That Will Leave You In Awe

More about Nadira

Nadira gained popularity after she starred in the films Aan and Shree 420. In the film Aan, Nadira essayed the role of a Rajput princess. The filmed released in the year 1952 and marked the debut of the actor. Along with Nadira, the film also starred Dilip Kumar, Premnath and Nimmi in the central roles. On the other hand, she portrayed the role of a rich socialite, Maya, in the film Shree 420. The film also featured Raj Kapoor and Nargis in the pivotal roles. Other movies that starred Nadira are Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, Amar Akbar Anthony, Pakeezah and Hanste Zakhm.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon Shares Unseen Pictures From Childhood, Compares Resemblance To Her Daughter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.