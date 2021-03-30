'Nadiyon Paar' Singer Rashmeet Kaur Tests COVID-19 Positive, Says 'stay Safe Everyone'

COVID-19 cases are on a steep rise in the country and several Bollywood celebrities have contracted the virus. Recently, Rashmeet Kaur, who has sung Roohi's Nadiyon Paar song, took to her Instagram to inform her fans and followers that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She shared the news with her fans in a rather quirky way.

Rashmeet Kaur tests COVID positive

Rashmeet shared snippets of getting the COVID test in a video. She imitates Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma's Daya as she exclaims 'Hey Maa Matatji' in her style to reveal that her test has come out as positive. Rashmeet further revealed that it is day 4 of her quarantine period and has 10 more days to go. She also asks her fans to drop suggestions of the songs they want to listen to so that she can make one Instagram reel for each day. Kaur also assured her fans that she has home quarantined and is taking care of herself. The caption of her post read, "Aisa positive jisne duniya hilaaa di. Please stay safe everyone .. Jaan hai toh jahaan hai!" This translates to 'This type of positive has wreaked havoc upon the world. If there is life, there is hope'.

As soon as the post was shared by the singer, her fans started sending good wishes to her. Many commented 'get well soon' and wished her a speedy recovery. One of her fans also responded by saying that there's no demands but she must recovers quickly. See their reactions below:

A sneak-peek into Rashmeet Kaur's Instagram

Rashmeet often shares videos of her song covers on her social media. She recently crooned to the hit track Tere Bin by Rabbi Shergill. She also played the guitar while singing this romantic track.

Rashmeet Kaur's songs

The singer recently sang the Nadiyon Paar rendition for the horror-comedy film Roohi. The song featured Janhvi Kapoor showing off her moves on this electrifying number. The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar. The song has over 100 million views on YouTube. One of her songs Bajre Da Sitta also has become a huge hit, garnering over 13 million views on the video-sharing platform. She also has sung the Saiyyonee song with Yasser D which features Asim Khan and Shivaleeka Oberoi.

Image courtesy- @rashmeetkaurofficial Instagram

