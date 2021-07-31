Nafisa Ali On Returning To Films: 'I Kept Refusing Films Due To COVID, Now I Feel Strong'

Veteran actor-turned-politician Nafisa Ali who recently announced her comeback in films after a long hiatus opened up about facing the camera again. The Life in a Metro star during her recent conversation with Hindustan Times shared how she is reading scripts and has some projects in the pipeline.

Nafisa Ali shares excitement about returning back to films after a long time

Sharing her plans, Nafisa said that she will start shooting in Mumbai from August 1. She further revealed that the makers are yet to announce the project as it is a sensitive story. The 64-year-old actress expressed her excitement over the same and shared that she is nervous and very excited to return back into the "world of cinema." The actress whose last Hindi film was Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in 2018 was asked about the decision to return to the camera and resume work amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Sharing her story with the leading publication, Nafisa opined that her remission from cancer was one of the major reasons that inspired her to return to acting. She narrated that months ago her doctors had certified that she was in remission. Soon after she heard this, she just wanted to get back to her love for her craft. The actor was getting a lot of offers, but she did not have the courage in the present COVID times to go to Mumbai and shoot, and hence she kept on refusing the offers.

Adding that the director of her project was very passionate about her signing on, Ali says she built up the courage to step out of her comfort zone of being all by herself in Goa. The Major Saab actor was diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer in 2018. Last seen in the movie Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Nafisa shared an image of herself holding a script of her new project. The actor now lives in Goa. She shared that she was heading to Mumbai to start the shoot for the upcoming movie. Taking to her official Instagram handle, she wrote, "Reading a film script after ages.. off to Mumbai to act after years with my cancer in remission. I am looking forward to a creative medium."

IMAGE: NAFISAALISODHI/Instagram

