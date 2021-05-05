Nafisa Ali Quashes On-going Rumours About Lucky Ali's Death; Says He's In 'good Health'

Veteran actor-turned-politician Nafisa Ali, on late Tuesday night, quashed rumours of singer Lucky Ali's death. Replying to a netizen, who shared Lucky Ali's pic with a condolence message, Nafisa stated that Lucky Ali is healthy and is with his family at his Bengaluru farmhouse. "No Covid. In good health", read her tweet. The micro-blogging site was flooded with condolence messages after a fake report of Lucky's death floated around Tuesday evening. While a section of heartbroken fans took no time in expressing their grief, many also called it out as fake news.

Nafisa refutes rumours of Lucky Ali's death:

Lucky is totally well and we were chatting this afternoon. He is on his farm with his family . No Covid . In good health. — Nafisa Ali Sodhi (@nafisaaliindia) May 4, 2021

So far, the veteran singer has not responded to the speculations; neither via a social media post nor with any statement to the media. The last post on his verified Instagram handle was shared a couple of days back. In the photo, he can be seen posing for the camera with director Meghna Gulzar. Instagramming the photo, he wrote a short caption, which read, "Happy coincidence meeting an old friend".

On the other hand, Lucky Ali recently went viral as his video of jamming to O Sanam surfaced on social media. Interestingly, the video was first shared by Nafisa Ali Sodhi. In the video, shared in December 2020, Lucky Ali can be seen singing his popular track O Sanam in an impromptu gig at an open-air venue in Goa.

Meanwhile, Nafisa's latest entry, featuring Lucky Ali, was shared in March 2021. The photo featured the singer with filmmaker Arjun Raj Nirula. "Working and planning on our music video". She further added, "Life is fun when creativity flows as it’s high with energy". Post that, the Miss India 1976 has not shared any update about the same.

More about Lucky Ali

On the professional front, the 62-year-old singer has been away from professional singing for some time now. His last gig was Safarnama for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer Tamasha, which released in 2015. Meanwhile, Lucky released his latest track Sayyaah in January this year. The song is the unplugged version of the original 2011 number that featured in his album Raasta Man.