Nafisa Ali Shares Her Old Portrait Captured By Her Father; Says 'it Has Charm Of Its Own'

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali, famous for her movies Junoon and Major Saab, was considered one of the most beautiful actresses of the 80s era. Digging through her old archives, the actress managed to get hold of one of her oldest photos and took it to her social media to share it with her fans. Take a look at Nafisa Ali's picture and the fans going gaga over her 'ethereal beauty'.

Nafisa Ali's 'charming' old portrait

The veteran actress won the title of Miss India in the year 1976. Nafisa Ali's age was merely 19-year-old when she won the title. In honour of that, the veteran actress shared an old portrait of herself on her Instagram. She wrote in the caption that, 'Old portraits have a charm of their own'. She continued, 'my Dad Ahmed Ali took this after I won ‘Miss India 1976'.

Netizens gush over Nafisa Ali's photo

As soon as the actress uploaded her photo on social media, fans went gaga over the actress's beauty in her youth. The comment section was flooded with words of marvel for the actress's beauty and the beautiful monochrome headshot by her father. Many called her 'stunning' and 'ethereal beauty' while one fan commented that she was their heartthrob in their younger days in the 70s and 80s.

Pic Credit: Nafisa Ali's instagram

More on Nafisa Ali's photos and videos on Instagram

Recently, the actress mourned the death of her maternal aunt by sharing a beautiful black and white picture of her aunt in her younger days. Dedicating an emotional poem for her late aunt, the acters informed her fans that she passed away due to covid and was also battling leukemia. Nafisa lauded her 88-year-old late aunt to put up a good fight against her ailments.

Nafisa Ali's photos on Instagram flaunt the beauty of the places she visits as she captures scenic places to upload on her social media. While on her trip to Goa, the veteran actress shared several picturesque photos of the places and beached she visited. The actress also shared a family photo of when her whole family came together to celebrate her husband's birthday.

Nafisa Ali and Lucky Ali's friendship

Amidst Lucky Ali's major death hoax on social media, one of his friends came into his defense on the platform. The 64-year-old actress took to her Twitter to share a health update with the netizens. She tweeted that she spoke with the singer herself and that he was residing on his farm with his family free of covid.

