Nafisa Ali Shares Major Throwback Picture From When She Participated In May Queen Ball

Life in a Metro actor Nafisa Ali took to Instagram on Monday, March 22, 2021, to share a major throwback picture that is truly unmissable. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. Fans have been flooding the comment section with all things happy and nice as they were stunned on seeing Nafisa’s this picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nafisa Ali shared an unseen pic from her album when she was a teen. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a stunning pose and is all smiles in this candid picture. She can be seen donning a floral one-piece bikini suit. She completed the look with heels and opted for a high ponytail hairdo and dewy makeup.

Along with the picture, Nafisa also penned a sweet note. She wrote, “Once upon a time ... this was when I was 17, in Calcutta at the ‘May Queen Ball’. Guess who won?” Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Nafisa shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users wrote that she only won the competition, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “Wow â¤ï¸ I’m sure you did ðŸ†”. Another one wrote, “you look truly beautiful”. Take a look at Nafisa Ali's Instagram post below.

Nafisa Ali recently used her portal to promote environmental conservation and cleanliness. She shared a picture of herself next to a turtle hatchery patch. The actor also wrote, “I do appreciate all that the Goa Forest Department are doing to protect the Oliver Ridley Turtles”. She also shared a fun fact about turtles saying, “you know that the tiny hatchlings return after 20 years to the very same beach they were born at. Life is so beautiful”.

She expressed her hope that all of the baby turtles born on the Goa beach would be able to return home. She urged people not to litter or defile Goa's beaches, as this was one of the main reasons many turtles were unable to return home. She concluded by writing, “spare a thought for our marine life. Keep the beaches clean and protect the environment.”

