Nafisa Ali Shares Major Throwback Picture: "I Have Lived My Life With A Song In My Heart"

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali took to Instagram and said that she has lived her life “with a song” in her heart. The post saw the actor turning back time as she shared pictures of herself when she was 20-years-old. The pictures she has shared has captured her youth even though they are in monochrome.

Nafisa Ali's unseen photos

Alongside her pictures, she wrote that she was sharing some old pictures with her followers, and the pictures are about 44 years old. She said that she lived most of her life with a song in her heart and that is what had helped her stay youthful even today. She has used the hashtags, “#photography #youth #woman” as a part of her caption to the picture. It looks as if the actor had taken the beauty shots to build a portfolio for herself. The pictures show the actor smiling in most of the shots taken. In the pictures where she is looking at the camera, her kohl-rimmed eyes are intense and shine even though the lack of colour in the pictures. Some of the pictures also capture her pensively staring out of a window into the open. The beauty of the actor shines through in all of Nafisa Ali's photos.

Recently, Nafisa Ali used her portal to spread a message of conservation and cleanliness. Posting a picture of herself beside the turtle hatchery patch, she wrote, “I do appreciate all that the Goa Forest Department are doing to protect the Oliver Ridley Turtles.” She then went on to share a fun fact about turtles saying, “you know that the tiny hatchlings return after 20 years to the very same beach they were born at. Life is so beautiful.”

She said that she hoped all of the little turtles who were born on the Goa beach could find a way back there. She asked people not to litter and dirty the beaches of Goa as the dirt on the beaches was one of the primary reasons many of the turtles could not find their way back home. She ended her post by saying, “Spare a thought for our marine life. Keep the beaches clean and protect the environment.”

