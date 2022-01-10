Nafisa Ali Updates About Her Battle With COVID-19; Says 'Hope To Be Back Home Tomorrow'

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi who has been hospitalised in Goa after contracting COVID-19 took to her Instagram and updated fans about her health. The 64-year-old star shared a statement and revealed he has a high fever, headache, and her oxygen level fell to 88 after which she had to be hospitalised.

The Life in a Metro actor shared a picture from her hospital bed and shared that when she had 102 fever, she came to the hospital and got her rapid antigen test done which came out ‘negative’ but it’s the throat swab that came positive after which she got herself hopspitalised. She also informed about getting double vaccinated in March 2021 and also recommended her friends who have refused the vaccination get themselves inoculated.

Nafisa Ali Sodhi updates about health post contracting COVID-19

While giving an update about her health, Nafisa wrote, "Thank you from the depts of my heart for all your blessings, kind thoughts for me to get well soon, and love-filled with affection. I am feeling soooo much better. Hope to be back home tomorrow to recover totally. I am double vaccinated right at the start -March ‘21 & April’21 - as I never wanted to be the weak link. When I had 102 fever, I came to the hospital and they did my rapid antigen test it was ‘negative’ and it’s the throat swab that came positive.”

Adding to it, she wrote, “Luckily other than high fever, headache, and oxygen that fell to 88 ( so I had to come to hospital) and the exhaustion like never before …. I have just been sleeping it off with the wonderful hospital team. I have many friends who refuse the vaccination as their right but they too have all come down with Covid. Stay well and hugs from afar. Please wear a mask to protect your loved ones . #ovidpositive.”

Nafisa had shared the news of her diagnosis earlier with a picture from the hospital and revealed how she had contracted the virus. "Guess what I have! A lucky number 7 bed !! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa." She further added, "Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self-isolation….#covidpositive,” she wrote then.

IMAGE: Instagram/nafisaalisodhi