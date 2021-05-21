Nafisa Ali's ‘beacon Of Hope’ Destroyed By Cyclone Tauktae, Actress Pens Powerful Note

The cyclone Tauktae that destroyed life and property recently destroyed the iconic Morjim cross in North Goa. Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi took to Instagram and shared her fond memories from the beach destination and revealed that it was her ‘beacon of hope' as every day after her cancer surgery and recovery she would stand at Ashwem beach and would look at the cross.

Nafisa Ali shares personal destruction by cyclone Tauktae

Looking back at some of the fond memories associated with the place and beach and how it was destructed by the cyclone, Nafisa confessed that she would star at the cross every day and gain strength to overcome obstacles in life. She revealed that the place gave her ‘courage to take baby steps and gain strength’ amid miseries in life and overcome it. Now with it gone due to the cyclone, the Life In A Metro actress hopes that it could be build again and she can again visit it.

“It was my beacon of hope as every day after my cancer surgery and recovery I would stand at Ashwem beach (where my daughter lives) and look at the cross and wonder when I would have the strength to reach it. Slowly but surely the sun, sea along with the wind over my bald head and the salt in the sea air ...gave me the courage to take baby steps and gain strength. I celebrated the day I reached Morjim cross as I knew then that I would be fine. The forces of nature were with me and encouraged me to believe that “this too shall pass”. I have nostalgia and memories about my beacon of hope ... hope we can rebuild it soon,” shared Nafisa Ali.

The actress shared another post showcasing pictures of the destroyed cross at the Morjim’s popular beach. In the post, she explained that it was there for over 70 years and she had been seeing it for the last 20 years. “The cyclone has taken it away. Please let us all build it back for the locals that really believe it kept the fishermen safe when they went out to sea. @goatimestoi @goa #goa#morjimbeach #cross,” she concluded her post.

(IMAGE: NAFISAALISODHI/Instagram/Twitter)

