Nag Ashwin Asks Anand Mahindra's Help For 'Project K', Latter Says 'how Could We Refuse?'

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin is currently filming the upcoming science-fiction film, Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. The director recently made a special request to Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra for building futuristic vehicles for the movie which is being made on a lavish budget. He mentioned that what they are attempting in the movie could make the nation proud.

The forthcoming film marks the Telugu debut of Deepika Padukone. In his post on Twitter, Nag Ashwin revealed that they are making the costly film with several high-tech vehicles ahead of their time. Project K is the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Nag Ashwin. Ashwin wrote: “Dear @anandmahindra sir...we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr Bachan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK. A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique and beyond the tech of today...if this film does what it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation.”

Nag Ashwin makes a special request to Anand Mahindra

In another tweet, Ashwin requested Mahindra’s support while explaining that such a kind of project has never been attempted before. Requesting his help on the same, Nag wrote, “I admire you a lot sir..we have a talented, fully Indian team of engineers and designers..but the scale of the project is such that we could use a hand..such a film has never been attempted before...it would be an honour if you can help us engineer the future.”

Soon after his post, Mahindra was delighted to extend his support to a highly anticipated project and revealed that his Chief of Global Product Development will surely help them by weighing his support. "How could we refuse an opportunity to help you envision the future of mobility @nagashwin7? Our Chief of Global Product Development @Velu_Mahindra will, I’m sure, happily throw his weight behind you. Velu developed the @xuv700 & already has his feet in the future," he wrote.

In 2020, the film was officially announced via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films, the producers of the movie. Earlier, he Baahubali actor completed the first shot of his upcoming movie, Project K alongside veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The actor had informed the same through his social media handle and even expressed his delight in working with the legendary Bollywood star. He had shared a picture of the legendary actor on Instagram from early career days and wrote, “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!."

Image: Instagram/NagAshwin/PTI