Naga Chaitanya Opens Up On Working With Aamir Khan In 'Laal Singh Chaddha'; 'He's Awesome'

The trailer of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha finally arrived on May 29, leaving fans rejoiced upon witnessing the actor's look. The film, which will also feature Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in pivotal roles, will mark South star Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut. After the trailer launch, a video featuring Chaitanya has been doing rounds on social media, where he was all praises for the PK star while sharing his experience of collaborating with him.

The trailer showed a glimpse of Naga Chaitanya, who will be seen playing the role of an army officer alongside Aamir and fighting shoulder to shoulder with him during a war. Sharing his camaraderie with Aamir Khan, Chaitanya revealed that "what he learned in 12 days, he learned the same from Aamir Khan in just 45 Days." The Telugu star stated that Aamir Khan has the potential and "magic to influence people without even trying."

Naga Chaitanya shares working experience with Aamir Khan

Elucidating upon the same, Naga Chaitanya, who was last seen in Bangarraju, said, "One thing is for sure that, what I have learned in last 12 years, I learned from him in 45 days. He has taught me more than that. He's got this amazing magic that he can rub off, influence people without even trying."

Furthermore, he spoke about Aamir's sheer dedication to his craft and cinema over the years. Divulging his thoughts on the same, Naga Chaitanya said, "At first, he is an actor, but he is in-tuned with craft as much as he with acting, and that's amazing." Naga tried to intercept Aamir's quest for cinema and said, "He is always chasing content. He always talks about content first. He doesn't talk about (box office) numbers or packaging. All that comes in the end, but as they're filming, and till they finish filming, he is only chasing the content, and he's been true to that."

The forthcoming film is the remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic film Forrest Gump. The trailer of the film shows how, despite all his physical and mental struggles, Aamir Khan's character overcomes all odds to conquer milestones. The trailer was released during the IPL 2022 finale that took place on May 29 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in the midst of over 1,30,000 spectators. The film is slated to release in theatres on August 11, 2022, after facing multiple delays.

