Naga Chaitanya To Make Bollywood Debut With 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Will Join Crew In Ladakh

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya will be joining the Ladakh schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha for the fight sequence. The intensive war sequence for the film will be directed by action director Parvez Shaikh and Naga will play a crucial part in the movie sequence that will be shot in the rocky terrain. Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Naga Chaitanya’s debut in Bollywood.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump and will feature Naga Chaitanya in a prominent role. His character is said to be based on Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba played by Mykelti Williamson in the original film. Bubba becomes Gump’s best friend when the latter enlist into the US Army. The two promise to turn business partners and Gump honours his commitment after Bubba is killed in the Vietnam War. A source told Midday, “Chaitanya will join Aamir in the upcoming leg.”

Speaking more about the film, the source said since the movie examines India’s political and cultural milestones through the lens of the protagonist, the Kargil War will form a crucial part of the narrative. Lead actor Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan have visualized a grand battlefield scene. Further, the source added that if things would go as per the plan then the production team will hire locals for the sequence and the unit will be put up at The Grand Dragon hotel in Ladakh. The director has charted out a tentative month-long schedule and intends to head to the northern region as soon as the situation in the country stabilizes.

More about Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha is an upcoming comedy-drama film written by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The film was initially scheduled to release on Christmas 2020 but production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to release during Christmas 2021.

About Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film

Apart from this, Naga Chaitanya will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu-language film, Thank You. The movie is directed by Vikram Kumar and stars Raashi Khanna along with Naga. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

