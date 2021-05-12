Naga Chaitanya's Debut In Bollywood To Bhavya Gandhi Losing His Father: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 12, 2021. From Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Bhavya Gandhi losing his father to COVID-19, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Naga Chaitanya to make Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha

Telegu actor Naga Chaitanya is all set for his Bollywood debut. He will be joining the Ladakh schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha for the fight sequence. The intensive war sequence for the film will be directed by action director Parvez Shaikh and Naga will play a crucial part in the movie sequence that will be shot in the rocky terrain. Laal Singh Chaddha is an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump and will be directed by Advait Chandan.

TMKOC actor Bhavya Gandhi loses his father to COVID-19

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Bhavya Gandhi, who rose to stardom with his portrayal of Jethalal's son Tappu, lost his father Vinod Gandhi to COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 11. The actor's mother stated that the family had struggled to find a hospital bed during the last few weeks. Bhavya Gandhi hasn't officially released a statement yet.

Sambhavna Seth pens a note after her father's demise

Actor Sambhavna Seth recently lost her father to COVID-19 in Delhi. She took to Instagram earlier today and penned a heartwarming note for her late father and stated that it was not just the deadly virus that killed him. She shared a picture with her father from her wedding day and added that he could have been saved. Her father passed away on May 8, after he suffered from a cardiac arrest.

Taylor Swift wins Global Icon Honor at BRIT Awards

The BRIT Awards 2021 were held on May 12, 2021, and Taylor Swift made history by becoming the first woman and youngest person ever to win the BRIT Awards' Global Icon honour. In the acceptance speech, she thanked a lot of people, including her British fans, and gave a shoutout to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and her longtime close friend Selena Gomez. The award was presented to her by Selena Gomez virtually.

Celebrities thank nurses on the occasion of International Nurses Day

International Nurses Day is observed on May 12 of every year to mark the contributions nurses make to society. The medical frontline workers have been working non-stop to help COVID-19 patients and a few Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle and thanked them for their selfless service. Actors like Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sanjay Dutt, and Dia Mirza took to their IG and shared heartfelt gratitude to nurses.

