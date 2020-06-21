'Nagada Sang Dhol', 'Dola Re Dola' And Other Bollywood Songs That Had Ensemble Dancers

Dance and songs have always been an indispensable part of Bollywood and are also considered as the most unique factors of Hindi cinema. There is a super craze of dance in Bollywood and as COVID-19 will lead to fewer shoots in the coming months, there are lesser chances of rich, varied dances with a large number of background dancers.

So, as such dance numbers won't happen shortly due to government regulations, let's take a look at timeless classics that became epic due to the larger than life dance sequences for years and has always increased over the years. In the whole incredible journey of Bollywood, we have got introduced numerous iconic dance sequences depicting popular stars from various eras.

As we all know it is very difficult to list a few of them and get done with it. But let’s try and take a sneak peek into the Bollywood dance history and list the 10 best iconic classics.

20 Bollywood songs that remained to be epic-

Mohe Rang Do Laal

Mohe Rang Do Laal was Deepika Padukone’s one of the most appreciated and beautiful performances of her career. Deepika performed this mind-blowing dance in the movie Bajirao Mastani. The set-up for this dance of Deepika Padukone in the movie is worth watching and also her dressing style.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena

Have a look at the most handsome and talented Hrithik Roshan doing the hook step in the song, Ek Pal Ka Jeena. This song was from the film, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai.

Oo Mungda Mungda

Helen's Mungda has been adored for around four decades now. This melody from the film - 'Inkaar (1978)' allowed Helen to dance with a huge crowd and enjoying the music with her stunning dance moves. This was and will be among the hit Lavani classic numbers of Bollywood.

Galla Goodiyaan

Dil Dhadakne Do is a multi-starrer movie that features many talented actors of Bollywood. Most of the songs of the movie were blockbusters and are still on the top of the hit songs playlist. Gallan Goodiyaan was one of its number one songs that always make the audiences shake their leg.

Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din

Salman Khan has given the famous "towel hook step" to Bollywood with this amazing number. He is dancing on a beach with many background dancers and the film's lead Priyanka Chopra.

Ghoomar

The most epic performances of Deepika Padukone was in the movie Padmaavat. The best thing about her role in this movie was her dance performance in the song Ghoomar. Ghoomar is one of the most favourites and hit songs because of Deepika’s stunning performance.

Tattad Tattad

Ranveer Singh in the song Tattad Tattad is dancing with his full area crowd showing off his charm and energy. He just gave the Bollywood a new phase of dance and energy.

Nagada Sang Dhol

Nagada Sang Dhol is a song that showcases Deepika’s awesome Garba performance with full energy and enthusiasm. In this song, Deepika exudes oodles of grace, charm, and energy that make the song one of her best performances. This song was from the movie Goliyo Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela which she did with Ranveer Singh.

My name is Lakhan

My name is Lakhan is one of the most popular Bollywood songs in which Anil Kapoor is seen shaking leg with a whole group of dancers in the background. With the ‘Yeh Ji Oh Ji’ iconic hook step, Anil Kapoor has made this song the most favourite one amongst the masses.

Nimbooda Nimbooda

This dance number, Nimbooda Nimbooda is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy & Karshan Sargathia from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Aishwarya Rai is seen dancing in this song with a full energetic group of dancers and making the song an iconic number. Have a look at this dance here.

Dola Re Dola Re

Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai gave many hook steps in this epic song. This song is all about Durga Puja, and ethnic days and the hook step of Dola Re along with those ladies in the background dancing in the traditional white and red saree is just beautiful.

Ek Do Teen

Madhuri Dixit, people call her the Dhak Dhak girl, and even today we don’t have a dancer like her anywhere in Bollywood. She gave us this iconic hook step in the song Ek Do Teen from the film, Teezab.

Muqabala Muqabala

Prabhu deva in this iconic song gave us the most iconic hook step. Bollywood has got this amazing and fabulous dancer Prabhu Deva which will never let us down with his dance.

Balam Pichkari

Deepika Padukone's elegance and grace in the song Balam Pichkari from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was impeccable. This song is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade. This amazing dance song bags Masti and amazing bond of a group of friends on the occasion of Holi. The song stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Kalki Koechlin.

Kay Sera Sera

Kay Sera Sera was probably the first Bollywood song of Prabhu Deva. This song was probably one of the most sensational and hit song of Pukar. Prabhu Deva and Madhuri Dixit’s in Kay Sera Sera song left the audience awestruck and amazed with their iconic dance moves.

Humko Aajkal Hai

In a body-hugging outfit, Bollywood's dancing diva Madhuri Dixit sets the dance floor burning with her stunning Lavani moves in the classic song, 'Humko Aajkal Hai Intezaar'. This iconic Lavani number by the prominent Bollywood dancer, Madhuri Dixit was from the film, Sailaab (1990). Madhuri's enticing moves make her look sizzling in the melody.

Go Go Govinda

Go Go Govinda was Prabhu Deva’s other famous interpretation in Michael Jackson’s popular dance style. In this hit number, he illustrates his rendition of the moonwalk which surely amazed the audience. And there is nobody better than Prabhu Deva who could do it with such iconic dancing in this festive hit number Go Go Govinda. Also one cannot forget, Sonakshi Sinha‘s killer moves in this song.

Dilbar

This new version of Dilbar song from the film, Satyameva Jayate (2018) is also a must pick. This song Dilbar Dilbar was a major highlight of that year and won the hearts of the audiences with Nora Fatehi’s killer dance moves and awesome music. Nora Fatehi nailed this Arabic dance number with her sensual belly moves and expressions.

Jhalla Wallah

Parineeti Chopra’s first song in which flaunted her dance moves along with Gauhar Khan. Jhalla Wallah is one of the most popular songs of Parineeti from the film Ishaqzaade. This popular party anthem is sung by Shreya Ghoshal which made the song a hit with her melodious voice.

Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was sung by the talented singer, Palak Muchhal and the music was given by Himesh Reshammiya. This iconic song in which Sonam Kapoor is dancing with a huge crew of ladies sparkling in those traditional lehengas. Have a look here.

