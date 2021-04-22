Nagarjuna On Bollywood Comeback With 'Brahmastra': 'I Was Never Craving For Acceptance'

South Indian actor Nagarjuna who is set to impress fans with his stint in Bollywood with sci-fi film Brahmastra, recently opened up about how he never chased his dreams of pursuing a career in the Hindi film industry. The actor who last appeared in the Bollywood project LOC in 2003, also shared that he still follows the same pattern and nothing has changed over the years. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that Bollywood films were quite helpful for his career.

Nagarjuna on his Bollywood comeback

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Nagarjuna said that he does not know what role Bollywood played in his career as he never looked at it in that way. However, he quickly added that that working in Hindi films did help him, as well as his producers, in some way. He explained that people like him and his craft in Bollywood, and other places like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, or Mumbai. He said that his films are being watched which in return he feels proves helpful for his films’ producer who invests a lot to make one. The 61-year-old actor revealed that he never looked at the craving for acceptance in Bollywood. After establishing himself in the Telugu film industry, Nagarjuna made his Bollywood debut in 1990 with Shiva and went on to do films such as Khuda Gawah (1992), Drohi (1992), Criminal (1995), and Zakhm (1998).

Looking back at his career graph so far, the actor shared that he has done some good films with good directors, and have a fantastic experience doing whatever Bollywood films he had done at the beginning of his career. He also shared his happiness of leaving a lasting impression which is remembered even today. He feels privileged to receive so much warmth and grace from the people. He confessed that to date he is receiving calls from people asking him to release his latest film Wild Dog in Hindi also where he plays the role of an NIA officer.

(Image credit: NagarjunaAkkineni/ Facebook/ PTI)