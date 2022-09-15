Nagarjuna Says His Admiration For Amitabh Bachchan Made Him Sign 'Khuda Gawah': Read

Nagarjuna Akkineni is one of the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry and has entertained fans with his ace acting skills for over 36 years. Throughout his journey in showbiz, the actor has also appeared in several Hindi films. However, one of his fans' favourite movies is the 1992 romance drama Khuda Gawah, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and late actor Sridevi. While the movie was a blockbuster, it was not the script that made Nagarjuna sign it but the actor's love for Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna shared the screen space in the 1992 film Khuda Gawah. The film was one of the biggest movies of the year and was loved by the audience. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Nagarjuna revealed he was a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan since his childhood, which is why he agreed to do the film. The actor revealed he did not even listen to the script and signed the film as soon as he heard Big B was in the movie.

The actor said, "Whenever he comes to Hyderabad also I go to the sets to say hello. I am a huge fan of Amit ji, the reason I did Khuda Gawah. I didn’t even listen to the script. When they said Amit ji is there and they want me to be in the film, Mukul Anand contacted me." "I didn’t even much care about… (I just said) ‘I am doing it’. Huge fan since childhood," he added.

Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan recently co-starred in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. While the two stars did not share the screen space in the movie, they played important roles. In the interview, the Bangarraju star mentioned that he did go to see Bachchan on the sets of the film just to say hello. He said, "I went once when he was shooting, just to say hello," as he recalled their meeting.

Nagarjuna on the work front

After playing the role of Nandiastra in Brahmastra, Nagarjuna is all set for his upcoming action thriller The Ghost. The upcoming film will see the actor play the role of an Interpol officer named Vikram. Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, the film is set to hit the theatres on October 5, 2022.

