Nagarjuna's Birthday Special: Here's A List Of His 5 Best Bollywood Performances

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has turned a year older. The actor is surely ageing like a fine wine. At 62, Nagarjuna continues to inspire his fans and followers with his toned physique and child-like eagerness to learn new things and explore different genres in the world of cinema. In an acting career spanning over three decades, Nagarjuna has appeared in more than 100 films and entertained the audience with amazing different roles. His extraordinary performances continue to inspire aspiring artists and has garnered him numerous awards. On the occasion of Nagarjuna's birthday, take a look at the list of his five best Bollywood performances.

Khuda Gawah

Penned and helmed by Mukul S Anand, Khuda Gawah is an epic drama flick featuring Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi, Shilpa Shirodkar and Danny Denzongpa. The plot of the film revolves around Badshah Khan, who travels from Afghanistan to India to find the killer of Benazir's father to impress her. The former succeeds, but soon is framed for murder and trapped in an Indian prison. The critical and commercial success film was widely praised for its direction, screenplay, performances, soundtrack, and production values.

Agni Varsha

Based on Girish Karnad’s The Fire And The Rain, Agni Varsha is helmed by Arjun Sajnani. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Nagarjuna, Raveena Tandon, Milind Soman and Prabhu Deva. It depicts Nagarjuna as a character from Mahabharta with a moralistic drama in essence. Produced by Kashish Bhatnagar on I Dream Productions banner, the film's choreography was handled by Prabhu Deva.

Zakhm

Bankrolled by Mukesh Bhatt for Pooja Bhatt Productions and helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Pooja Bhatt, Sonali Bendre, Kunal Khemu and Nagarjuna. The film showcases various shades of Mahesh Bhatt's own life and is a sensitive portrayal of inter-religious love. Nagarjuna portrayed a Hindu film producer who hides his marriage to a Muslim woman became of religious constraints. The film was released in 1998.

Shiva

1990's action-drama film is penned and helmed by Ram Gopal Varma. It is a remake of the Telugu film, Siva, and stars Nagarjuna and Amala. Nagarjuna played an angst-ridden collegian, who becomes a goon due to circumstances. The film went on to become a blockbuster at the box office and the success led to Varma directing a prequel in the year 2006.

LOC Kargil

2003's LOC Kargil is based on the Kargil War that was fought between India and Pakistan. The film is bankrolled and helmed by J. P. Dutta under his J.P. Films Banner. The film stars an ensemble cast of Bollywood such as Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nagarjuna, Sunil Shetty, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Nath, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor, and others. Nagarjuna played Major Padmapani Acharya of the 2 Rajputana Rifles who heroically gave up his life to uphold the honour of the nation.

IMAGE: NAGARJUNA AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM