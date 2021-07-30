Nagesh Kukunoor's 'City Of Dreams' Season 2 To Star Actors Ankur Rathee, Sriyam Bhagnani

Nagesh Kukunoor's upcoming season of the political drama series, City of Dreams will see actors Ankur Rathee and Shriyam Bhagnani starring opposite each other. The second season, which is set to release on July 30, has received a great response on its trailer in which one can catch glimpses of a power struggle between a father and daughter. The series, which will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, will star Ankur Rathee who rose to fame through Taish, Undekhi and Thappad along with Baaghi 2 and Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor Shriyam Bhagnani.

The show, which was released in 2019, journeys through the intersection of multiple lives after an assassination attempt on Mumbai's most polarising political figure and focuses on the struggle for power blurring the lines of morality and immorality. It also stars Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Eijaz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sushant Singh in important roles.

Nagesh Kukunoor's upcoming to see a fresh pairing

Ankur and Shriyam's pairing will be interesting to see as both the actors are extremely committed to their pivotal roles in the second season. Speaking about his co-star Shriyam Bhagnani Ankur said "Honesty and humility are so crucial for any actor, and Shriyam was beaming with both in our scenes together. There is a gentle earnestness in her eyes, one that occasionally even diminished my need for a vivid imagination to get into character. A simple look into her innocent gaze would transport me into the scene and evoke the required vulnerability. It’s a rarity and blessing to find that in a co-actor.".

The co-stars seemed to be in awe of each other's performances as Shriyam mentioned that Ankur ' brings life on set'. She further said "Ankur is MAD! I don’t think there is ever a dull moment when you’re around this man. He has a switch that goes off once the director says cut and suddenly, he is a child on set. He truly brings life on set - he will be singing, dancing, making conversations with people or sometimes even working secretly in his van for his other projects. He is very supportive and will stay behind for the reaction scenes even when he isn't supposed to and that’s what makes him such an amazing co-actor and even after doing so many projects, he comes on set as fresh as ever with so much curiosity!”.

The actors hail Nagesh's direction

Calling the director a 'mind-reader', Ankur added " As for Nagesh Sir, I have yet to discover a more symbiotic relationship with a director. There were many instances where I would finish a take and suddenly be struck with an idea. No sooner I would notice Nagesh sir walking over who had already picked up on my creative impulse. A mind-reader! I would begin explaining an idea and he would finish it. Sometimes he would utter only a few words and I knew immediately his train of thought. Few words. He didn’t want to intellectualize the emotional space with too much conversation. He’d give just enough direction so that I could run with the idea and make it my own. I felt like clay.”.

Shriyam further stated "Working with Nagesh sir has to be one of the best professional experiences I’ve had so far. There is so much to learn and absorb on his sets - from an amazing crew to the set design, to the script, everything reads out a passion for filmmaking. He has this undying focus and clarity of thought while working which I find extremely inspiring. He knows exactly what he wants from a scene, making the actor’s job very easy. People call directors the captain of the ship, and he truly was in every sense, the best captain one could start off on this journey with.”.

