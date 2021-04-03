Nagma Suffers Fever, 'burning Eyes' After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine, Says 'hope All Is Well'

Celebrities of the film industry have been coming forward and taking the COVID-19 vaccine, encouraging citizens to do so too. While no side effects were mentioned by any of the celebrities, Nagma faced some health issues after taking her first dose of the vaccine on Friday. The actor-turned-Congress leader hoped she would recover after experiencing fever, cold, cough and other difficulties.

Nagma experiences health issues after vaccine dose

Nagma, who is the Vice President of Mumbai Congress, shared the update on Twitter. She wrote that she took the first dose of the vaccine in Mumbai. However, later she was ‘running temperature’, and having headache, cold and cough.

Sharing that her eyes were 'burning' as she tweeted, she stated that the doctor advised her to stay at home for two days. She hoped 'all is well' and that it would end soon.

Have taken my first dose of #CovidVaccine Yesterday in Mumbai running temperature, having headache cold and cough , eyes r burning at the moment hope all is well and it ends soon have been advised by the dr to stay at home for two days under observation .

Nagma, who has acted in films across languages like King Uncle, Baashha, among others, had been appointed at the Vice President of the Mumbai Congress on March 15 and also serves as All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) General Secretary in Puducherry.

Bollywood stars take vaccine dose

Another actor-politician, Paresh Rawal, had contracted COVID-19 after the first dose. The vaccination process is completed only after the second dose, which will be administered four to eight weeks later, depending on the type of vaccine.

The third phase of the vaccination that allowed all persons above age 45 to get vaccinated kicked off on April 1. Among the other members of the film industry to get vaccinated in this phase include Malaika Arora, Tusshar Kapoor, among others.