Nagma Tests Positive For COVID-19 After First Vaccine Dose, Gets Advice From Soni Razdan

Actor-politician Nagma on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote that she contracted the virus despite receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 2, which is not an indictment on the vaccine since one dose doesn't guarantee efficacy. The Congress leader asked her fans to be cautious, even if they have been vaccinated.

Nagma tests positive for Coronavirus

She took to Twitter and wrote, "Had taken my first dose of vaccine a few days ago. Tested for Covid-19, my test has come positive so quarantined myself at home. All please take care and take necessary precautions. Even after taking the first dose of the vaccine do not get complacent in any way manner. Stay safe." As soon as her tweet was up, Soni Razdan wrote, "Nagma please take care and take one more test. If you don’t have symptoms it could be a false positive. If you do have symptoms hope they’re mild." Many wished her a speedy recovery.

Nagma, who made her big-screen debut in 1990 with the Salman Khan-starrer actioner Baaghi, is known for her performances in movies like King Uncle, Suhaag and Baashha. She also featured in Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Kannada films. She recently also shared a picture with Rajinikanth and recalled her old days in the industry. Sharing the throwback pic, Nagma wrote, "With My Co-Star Rajnikant Ji of Baasha the all-time hit released, rereleased thrice at all times this was a Megahit."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Mumbai reported 10,428 new Coronavirus cases and 23 fresh fatalities, which took its caseload to 4,82,760 and death toll to 11,851. In the recent past, celebs like Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, among others, also tested positive for Covid. Actors from the Telly industry like Kanika Mann, Rupali Ganguly, Aashish Mehrotra, Ritwik Bhowmik, among others also contracted the virus. Meanwhile, the producer of the show Anupamaa, Rajan Shahi, is also in home quarantine after testing positive. Last month, another member from the show, Paras Kalnawat (Samar Shah) had also contracted the virus and was home for more than 16 days.

(Inputs from PTI)