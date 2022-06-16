The makers of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo have finally unveiled the much-teased song, Nain Ta Heere, which sees the duo's amazing chemistry from school days and how Varun proposes to Kiara for marriage. Crooned by popular singer Guru Randhawa, Nain Ta Heere also features Maniesh Paul and Anil Kapoor.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo's Nain Ta Heere out

The video song starts with Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan, from their school days, falling in love with each other. The two of them meet at a college fest where Varun is seen playing an instrument when he sees Kiara and asks her out after which the duo spend some quality time with each other. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fame actor seems shocked after seeing Dhawan with Maiesh Paul (Kiara's brother), soon then clip cuts into the Judwaa 2 actor standing under a tree in front of everybody as he asks if Kiara will marry her. The two later get married with the couple holding each other's hands in the end. Watch the video here:

Taking to his Instagram handle on June 16, Varun Dhawan shared a short teaser video of the song as he wrote, "#naintaheera bachpan ka pyaar Varunxguru Come Experience this in the Cinemas 🙏#jugjuggjeeyo 24 th June".

Fans hail Guru Randhawa's voice

Fans are already loving this song as not only they are impressed with Kiara and Varun's chemistry, but they are also hailing Guru Randhawa, who has lent his voice to Nain Ta Heere, and the comment section is proof of it.

A fan wrote, "This song touched my heart. Guru Randhawa's voice. Varun Dhawan's parformance after Lagdi Lahore Di and High Rated Gabru my favs Guru and Varun are coming again to rule our hearts once again," another one commented, "Such a Beautiful Song! Guru Randhawa's melodious voice, The choreography, Kukoo and Naina's love story. I'm in love with this song," while many dropped hearts to the comment section.

More on Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor-starrer family drama has been directed by Raj Mehta. It also marks Neetu Kapoor's return to the big screen after almost a decade after starring in Besharam. Also featuring Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in important roles, it will witness a theatrical release on June 24, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@varundvn