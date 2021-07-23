Naira Shah Pens Heartfelt Note On 'Hungama 2' Release, Calls It A 'cathartic Experience'

Naira Shah, who is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Priyadarshan’s directorial film Hungama 2, recently penned her thoughts about her acting struggles. The actor also thanked the makers for considering her as their choice and giving her an opportunity to showcase her craft. Viral Bhayani shared the note on Instagram where, Naira penned her thoughts on making her debut and desiring for a red carpet premiere.

Naira Shah pens thoughts on Bollywood debut with Hungama 2



In the note, Naina mentioned how a film’s release is a ‘cathartic experience' for any actor. She revealed undergoing a ‘bundle of emotions’ as the release date of the second installment of the comic drama inches closer. “To have a director like Priyadarshan sir guide me with his kindness and wisdom has been a learning experience,” she wrote in the note. Further, she thanked the supporting staff and crew of the film who filled in her with ‘anecdotes' and ‘tracks of the trade.’ She even praised the acting of Paresh Rawal and Ashutosh Rana and called them an ‘institution' in themselves.’



With the ongoing pandemic and large gatherings being restricted, the actor wished for a grand film premiere and a red carpet to celebrate the debut. Naira Shah said, "Hungama 2 is my Bollywood debut in that sense. I wish times were different. I wish there was a movie premiere and a red carpet and the razzmatazz every young actor dreams of. I wish my own life wasn't as needlessly rough like it is right now. I wish I wasn't marred by issues that have compelled me to take a break from social media. I wish my big day wasn't mired in harsh and bitter chatter". She also added, “But the pandemic has taught us to value life from a fresh prism. I no longer chase the frills of stardom. I wish to have the craft of an actor. And I have the faith that I am going to get past this and become the actor I know I am capable of being”. Hungama 2 also stars Shilpa Shetty, Johnny Lever, Manoj Joshi, among others. The movie hits OTT Platform Disney+Hotstar on July 23.

IMAGE: NAIRASHAH/Facebook

