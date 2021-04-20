Nakuul Mehta And Jankee's Two-month-old Son Underwent Surgery, Latter Pens Emotional Note

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh's newborn baby boy, Sufi underwent surgery recently. Jankee and Nakuul Mehta's son just turned two months old when he underwent the surgery after being diagnosed with Bilateral inguinal Hernia. Jankee took to Instagram and penned an emotional post while describing the fear ahead of the procedure and how she prepared her son for the surgery. She even revealed how she fought with her emotions when she came to know about her son’s diagnosis and the urgent need for the surgery.

Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh's son undergoes surgery

Jankee shared a beautiful picture with her son and started the note while explaining the disease. She revealed that three weeks ago they found out that their little one was diagnosed with Bilateral inguinal Hernia. She further wrote that the doctors advised immediate surgical intervention. In spite of the doctors consoling the parents and explaining how safe the surgical procedure was for the infant, Jankee confessed that the thought of it just broke her heart.

She explained that since the time she got to know about the disease, she just could not stop crying while thinking about the pain their little one had to go through. Then stated that soon after the diagnosis, she started preparing Sufi for the procedure as doctors had advised that the little one had to ‘fast for 4 hours before and 2 hours after the surgery’ as he was going to be administered anesthesia.

Jankee revealed how she prepared her son for the surgery by adjusting him to a suitable sleeping pattern. She said that how she managed his feeding time so he doesn't wake up hungry as doctors had suggested that he has to fast even after the surgery. After the surgery was successful, the singer revealed that Sufi came out much stronger.

Post the surgery, things went smooth and Sufi was not fed anything for seven hours and Jankee was just amazed to see how calm he was after when he woke up. She also wrote, "Babies are a lot more resilient than we think. They understand & sense each & everything that we feel & communicate. I truly believe my long chats with Sufi & our training helped him pass this exam with flying colours. The best gift that we can give our children is to teach them to be 'Happy and Fearless' in spite of all the challenges that life throws at them."

The couple had welcomed Sufi on February 3. In an Instagram post, she revealed that the two had decided on the name Sufi when she was in her first trimester.

(Image credit: Jan_kee/ Instagram)