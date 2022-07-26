Nakuul Mehta Recreates Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot With A Twist; Leaves Fans In Splits

Ranveer Singh has surely taken the internet by storm with his latest nude photoshoot. While many lauded the actor for showcasing his physique, he has also invited some controversy and now police complaint has been filed against him. Soon after Ranveer Singh dropped the pictures from his shoot for a magazine on Instagram, memes and morphed images of him began surfacing on the internet. Recently, Nakuul Mehta also recreated Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot but, with a twist.

Nakuul Mehta also hopped on to the trend of posting naked pictures on the internet after Ranveer Singh. Taking to his Instagram handle, the TV actor shared a picture of himself sitting naked on a carpet. However, if one looks closely, it is a morphed picture in which Mehta has added his face to Ranveer Singh's body. The picture looks close to real but Nakuul Mehta gave it another twist. He wrote, "STONE" on the photo instead of "PAPER" for which Ranveer Singh had posed naked.

Sharing the photo, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 star left his friends and fans in splits. In the caption, he wrote, "Haters will say i borrowed @ranveersingh's carpet." Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee also reacted to the post and left a hilarious comment. She wrote, "Dunzo’ing your boxers right away. Put ‘em on Now." Karanvir Bohra penned, "I think you should go for it." The actor's fans also reacted to his post. While one of them wrote, "Jo b ho suit krra h the," another joked, "please don't make it trendy brother ... problem ho jayega."

FIR filed against Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh recently fell into legal trouble for "hurting sentiments of women" through his revealing photo shoot that he posted on his social media handle. Two complaints were filed with Chembur Police Station in Mumbai and an FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 292, 293, 509 and 67 (A) of the IT Act. The complainant who filed against the Jayehsbhai Jordaar actor earlier stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs.

Image: Instagram/@nakuulmehta/@ranveersingh