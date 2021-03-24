Namaste London Marks 14 Years, Director Vipul Shah Recalls Interesting Anecdotes From Film

Namaste London is a romantic comedy film helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah that released on March 23, 2007. The film starred Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles and Rishi Kapoor, Nina Wadia, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel, and Clive Standen in supporting roles. As the film marked 14 years in Indian cinema on Tuesday, director Vipul Shah recalled the memories by sharing some interesting anecdotes from the film.

Vipul Shah recalled memories from Namaste London release

According to ANI, Vipul Shah recollected "When the film released, one of the most important events that were happening on the day was ‘India-Sri Lanka World Cup’ match in the afternoon. So, the evening shows of the movie had almost zero-occupancy. And everybody was wondering what would happen on Saturday, whether the film will pick up or it’s gone.” Vipul revealed he was relieved when he came to know the next morning that the shows across the country were house-full.

The film was a box office success but did not do so well with the critics. Vipul Shah said “Some of the reviewers compared it to ‘Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag’ and they gave terrible reviews, some rated it as the ‘worst film of the year’ and I was shocked how have they hated the film so much but that’s what they felt and wrote. But the audience had a very different take on the film and they really loved it."

A look at Namaste London plot

Namaste London revolved around Jasmeet, a girl brought up in London who had completely severed her Indian roots. Her father decides to take her to India and get her married to an Indian which she eventually does. She marries a man named Arjun. However, once she returns to London she refuses to acknowledge their marriage and announces her intention to marry her boyfriend, Charlie Brown.

In March 2011, Vipul Shah had announced a sequel Namaste England and Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha were initially signed to play the lead in the film. Namaste England was eventually released in October 2018 with Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. On the professional front, Vipul Shah is currently working on two projects simultaneously, one is a medical thriller web show titled Human which is about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams. The other project is the movie Sanak starring Vidyut Jammwal, Neha Dhupia, and Chandan Roy Sanyal, which is an intense and emotional action film.

