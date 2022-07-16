Nambi Narayanan Narrates Legal Case Ordeal To Arnab; 'Travelled Delhi-Trivandrum 19 Times'

Actor R Madhavan is currently basking in the success of his film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he stepped into the shoes of the former scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Dr Nambi Narayanan. The film followed the rocket scientist's rise to the top and how his life turned upside down when he was falsely accused of espionage and arrested.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, Nambi Narayanan and R Madhavan sat down to discuss the film and other aspects of the legal battle that ensued post the charges of allegedly selling India's space secrets.

In the false espionage case levelled against Nambi Narayanan, he had to travel 19 times from Delhi to Trivandrum to attend court proceedings. The former ISRO scientist, in the latest segment called 'The Nation Wants to Know,' told Arnab his ominous experiences of how he was framed as a spy selling secrets of India's space developments to foreign countries.

Following the allegations, he had to travel to Delhi from Trivandrum 19 times to attend to the judicial proceedings, which often got adjourned due to various reasons.

"There were so many adjournments - sometimes the other side fellow would not have come. Like that, 19 times I flew from Trivandrum to Delhi to attend the proceedings in the Supreme Court. The travel charges amounted to Rs 25,000, plus Rs 25,000 for stay, then the lawyer on record, Rs 25,000, then the real lawyer is 1.25 Lakhs, which is over 2 lakhs, in total... Like that 19 times. Then I said, this is the end of it. I am not going to go, anymore, Nambi Narayanan told Arnab.

The scientist NASA wanted to poach. The scientist who became the target of a global conspiracy.



R Madhavan, who plays Nambi Narayanan in the film, narrated the former ISRO scientist's struggles and revealed how he once slept on Supreme Court's stairs during his legal battle.

"It's just not him, Nambi Narayanan sir -- but he is a scientist in ISRO, a lower-middle-class scientist and not even a middle class one. This man has fought his case on his own with no help. He has fought the case right up to the Supreme Court, he has slept on the staircase of the Supreme Court, he fought when the lawyers had left him, he argued his own case," Madhavan told Arnab.

