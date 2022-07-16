In the latest edition of the Nation Wants To Know, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was joined by scientist Nambi Narayanan and actor R Madhavan who played Narayanan's role in the recent release Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. As the R Madhavan-starrer continues its dream run at the box office, the inspiration for the movie, Nambi Narayanan, told Arnab that he has an idea about the people who conspired against him and said that he now awaits the final trial.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who was accused of espionage.

When asked if the conspiracy against him was a well-crafted plan, Narayanan said, "Yes, I think so. See, the whole thing is, it's not come to my mind immediately. Once I started winning the case in 1996, then I thought who could have done this? Why they should do it? Then slowly I did my own investigation. In the process, I learnt quite a bit and even now I can tell you on my own, who are all the people behind it." Adding further he said, "It is a difficult process and I think I am waiting for the committee’s final trial. They are given almost all the materials to conduct the trial properly."

'I had a dream of making India a space superpower': Nambi Narayanan

Narayanan also shed light on where India would have been in the space sector had allegations been not placed against him. He also opened up about his dream to make India a space superpower.

When asked why he didn't scream out his contribution to the country after being called a spy, Nambi Narayanan said, "The allegation was that I stole rocket secrets. Assuming, that I keep telling that whatever I have done for the country doesn't mean that the allegation is true or untrue. My job at that time, I was getting paid for the job and I had a dream of making India a space superpower. I never thought it was necessary for me to boast around or talk about it."

He added, "There are several areas where it is not necessary to talk about what you have achieved because I don't want the entire world to know what we are doing. I kept on saying that I was innocent. It never occurred to me by saying that I have contributed so much to the nation will help me out. That's why I was not screaming."