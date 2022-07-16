In the latest edition of the Nation Wants To Know, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was joined by ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and actor R Madhavan, whose latest movie 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is earning critical and commercial acclaim for its portrayal of the scientist's life.

When questioned on why Nambi Narayanan didn't scream out his contribution to the nation after being accused as a 'spy', the scientist asserted that he felt it was more necessary to prove his innocence than highlight his contributions to the world.

"The allegation is that I sold rocket secret. Assuming that I keep telling whatever I have done for this country, does not mean that the allegation is true or untrue. I was getting paid for the job, and I had a dream of making this country a superpower, a space power. I never thought it is necessary for me to boast about it. It is not necessary to talk about things I have achieved, I do not want the world to know. I am charge-sheeted with this crime, it is necessary for me to prove I am innocent. My mind was telling me I had to work on proving I am innocent. I never thought by saying that I have contributed this much to the nation, would help me. That is the reason why I was not screaming," said Nambi Narayanan.

"Even today I never feel bad about not talking about it, what do I gain? Do you think I will prove I am innocent? I have to prove my innocence through other methods. It (my achievements) is known to the Chairman of the organization and the topmost people. To whom should I go and tell I have done this much? To public? I don't think so. People who mattered knew what is what," he added.

'People stood by me, but they didn't react in proper time': Narayanan

Dr. Narayanan also asserted that while ISRO did not stand by him in the beginning, it was likely because of the initial shock that rocked the otherwise quiet community.

"In the beginning, nobody stood by me. We never had Cryogenic technology in 1994. The allegation is I have sold it. It is not there with us, it is known to all. They say Cryogenic technology is used to make missiles. Even today there is not a single missile with Cryogenic technology. These are the 2 allegations, are these truths not known to people concerned? Why they didn't answer?" he asked.